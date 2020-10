The number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka crossed the 10,000 mark today.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said that so far 10,424 coronavirus patients have been detected in Sri Lanka this year.

The number of active coronavirus patients also rose to 6123 this evening.

A total of 4282 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Sri Lanka as of tonight.

Sri Lanka has so far recorded 19 deaths related to the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)