Mahinda Rajapaksa was not scheduled to meet Pompeo

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was not scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo during his visit to Sri Lanka, the Prime Minister’s office said today.

Director General (International Affairs), at the Prime Minister’s Office, Anuradha K. Herath tweeted saying given Pompeo’s short visit to Sri Lanka, meeting with one member of the senior Sri Lankan leadership was deemed sufficient.

“There has been much speculation about PM @PresRajapaksa not meeting @SecPompeo. To set the record straight: #SriLanka PM was never scheduled to meet Mr. Pompeo. Given Sec. Pompeo’s short visit, meeting with one member of the senior #lka leadership was deemed sufficient,” she said.

Minister Wimal Weerawansa had told reporters this week that as far as he knows, Rajapaksa was not keen to meet Pompeo.

During his brief visit this week Pompeo had talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The top US official briefed the media following his talks with the Foreign Minister and gave a couple of short media interviews.

He also visited the St. Anthony’s Shrine in Kochchikade before heading to the Maldives. (Colombo Gazette)