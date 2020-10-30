Legal action against wedding ceremony held at Colombo hotel

Legal action is to be taken against the organisers of a wedding ceremony held at a hotel in Colombo today.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that a special Police team had been deployed to investigate the matter.

He said that legal action will be taken against the hotel, the organisers of the wedding ceremony and the participants.

The Government had earlier temporarily banned weddings and religious events in the Western Province.

The decision had been taken to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The President’s Office had said that all events which would result in the public gathering in one place have been banned in the Western Province. (Colombo Gazette)