Justice Minister looks into allegations of forced anal examinations of LGBT persons

Justice Minister Ali Sabry has decided to look into allegations of forced examinations of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) persons.

Issuing a statement today, Ali Sabry said that he has been made aware of media reports alleging that Judicial Medical Officers and the Police have been conducting forced examinations on the privates of LGBT persons without their consent.

“If this is occurring, it is indeed a disturbing revelation and must be looked into immediately. All Sri Lankans have the right to live with dignity and without fear of persecution. I strongly believe that no person should be discriminated against or made to suffer any form of abuse, indignity or injustice on the basis of their gender, sexual preference or identity,” he said.

The justice Minister said that he has already spoken to the relevant authorities on this issue, and in light of the seriousness of these allegations he has requested them to refrain from this practice till these events can be properly inquired into.

“I would like to reiterate once again that we are committed to create an environment which is free, fair and inclusive to all Sri Lankans,” he said.

Human Rights Watch and EQUAL GROUND said that Sri Lankan authorities have subjected at least seven people to forced physical examinations since 2017 in an attempt to provide proof of homosexual conduct.

The exams, which include forced anal examinations and a forced vaginal examination, are a form of sexual violence as well as cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment that can rise to torture.

Human Rights Watch and EQUAL GROUND said the Sri Lankan Government should end abusive physical examinations and stop prosecuting people for consensual same-sex conduct. (Colombo Gazette)