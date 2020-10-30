Henriques recalled as Australia name limited-overs squad

Moises Henriques earned a recall while the uncapped Cameron Green and Daniel Sams have been added to Australia’s white-ball squads for their series against India, starting 27 November.

Henriques, who last played an international in October 2017, has been added for his recent noteworthy performances in domestic games. The 33-year-old led Sydney Sixers to the Big Bash League title last year and was their joint-third-highest run-scorer that season. He scored a brilliant 167 for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield last week.

“Moises is a tremendous cricketer with loads of experience and is a great person to have around the group,” Australia selector Trevor Hohns said. “His form was extremely impressive in leading the Sixers to the BBL title last summer and he has played well at the start of this season.”

Earning his maiden international call-up is the 21-year-old Cameron Green, who has shot into the limelight after delivering consistent performances in the domestic circuit last summer. The young batting all-rounder is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing Sheffield Shield having made 264 runs at 132.00 in two matches for Western Australia, including a blistering 197.

“Cameron’s domestic form has been outstanding and he has carried it through for Western Australia this summer,” said Hohns. “As a potential player of the future this is an opportunity for him to be part of the squad and build on his experience.”

The other new face in the squad is bowling all-rounder Daniel Sams, who was a part of Australia’s preliminary training squad for the England tour earlier this year. The 28-year-old was picked up by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2020 and is currently in the UAE.

Omitted from the 18-man squad is all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who is recovering from an ankle injury and will continue to be monitored. Hohns believes Marsh will get a chance to prove his fitness in the two warm-up games which Australia A will play against India before the Border-Gavaskar Test series commences.

“Mitch will commence some low intensity fitness and skills in the coming weeks and selectors are hopeful of his return to play in the Australia A fixtures in early December and then for him to be fully fit to perform his role in the side as an all-rounder,” Hohns said.

“What we do have is like-for-like replacements in Moises and Cameron as batting all-rounders in line with our selection approach for one-day cricket.”

Other omissions include Nathan Lyon, Josh Philippe, Riley Meredith and Andrew Tye – all of whom were a part of the extended squad for the UK tour.

The ODI series, which forms a part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, will be played from 27 November to 2 December, while the T20I series will begin from 4 December.