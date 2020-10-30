Fake PHI officers drug residents and rob house

The Police have warned the public to remain vigilant of a group of individuals who had posed as Public Health Inspectors (PHI) in order to carry out planned robberies.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that a robbery was reported from the Keththa-pahawa area in the Mahawa Police Division last afternoon.

A group of three persons, including a woman, are reported to have impersonated PHI officers and had provided a tablet to be consumed by the residents as part of a random PCR test.

The residents are reported to have lost consciousness after consuming the tablet and had only woken up the following morning.

After regaining consciousness, they had found that 3 ½ sovereign of gold jewelry had been stolen from the house.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that PHI officers and health authorities have stated that tablets are not provided as part of PCR tests conducted on individuals, ascertaining that this was a planned robbery.

The Mahawa Police has commenced a special investigation into the incident.

The Public have been warned to be vigilant of such scammers and have been requested to be mindful when dealing with such suspects. (Colombo Gazette)