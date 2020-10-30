CPC to keep certain fuel sheds open during curfew

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) is to keep certain fuel sheds open during the curfew.

According to the CPC, the fuel sheds will be kept open to provide fuel for essential services.

The CPC said that a number of fuels sheds in the Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara Districts will be kept open during the three day curfew in the Western Province.

A statement issued by the CPC said that 62 petrol sheds in Colombo, 68 in Gampaha and 27 in the Kalutara District will be kept open.

A strict curfew has been enforced in the entire Western Province from today (Friday) morning till Monday morning. (Colombo Gazette)

