Air pollution in Sri Lanka records sharp increase

Air pollution in Sri Lanka has recorded a sharp increase, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) said.

The NBRO said that there has been a significant increase in air pollution, particularly in Colombo, Kandy, Puttalam, Vavuniya and Jaffna.

The Air Quality Unit of the NBRO said it is monitoring the situation and intends to gather more information in this regard.

The particulate matter in the airspace of Sri Lanka is reported to have increased by two-folds. As per the US Air Quality Index, particulate matter 2.5 which has to be on a minimum level, has increased to between 100-150 on the index. This could have a negative impact on the health of the public.

A significant increase in air pollution can be seen in Sri Lanka’s airspace due to the varying wind and rain conditions experienced across the country.

The World Air Quality Index has also reported that Sri Lanka is being affected due to the air pollution in the Indian airspace entering Sri Lanka via strong winds.

The public have been requested to continue to wear face masks, refrain from engaging in outdoor activities and sports, and to obtain medical assistance if faced with discomfort during this period. (Colombo Gazette)