Journalists who covered Parliament sessions on 21st and 22nd October told to self-quarantine

Journalists who covered Parliament sessions on 21st and 22nd October have been told to self-quarantine.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry has advised journalists who covered Parliament

sessions at the Parliament media box on the 21st and 22nd of October to be self-quarantined with immediate effect.

The journalists have also been told that the relevant Public Health Inspector or the Medical Officer of Health should be informed about the locations where they are being self-quarantined.

This comes after a Sunday Times journalist tested positive for the coronavirus.

The journalist is a parliamentary reporter and tested positive for COVID-19 while at home. (Colombo Gazette)