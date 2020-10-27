Validity period for visas of foreigners in Sri Lanka extended

Validity period of all types of visas to foreigners currently in Sri Lanka will be extended for a period of 60 days to the 05th of December 2020.

The Immigration and Emigration Department said the decision has been taken due to the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

As per the decision, validity period of all types of visas will be extended from the 07th of October 2020 to the 05th of December 2020.

The procedure to pay the relevant fee and to get the visa endorsed in the passport will be informed to applicants on a later date. Applicants have been informed to refrain from visiting the visa Division of the Department of Immigration and Emigration.

The Department said for foreigners intending to leave the country during the abovementioned period, the journey will be facilitated by paying the relevant visa fee at the airport without any penalty.

The validity period of the acknowledgements issued for the applications already submitted to the Department of Immigration and Emigration to obtain visas will also be extended for another 60 days till the 05th of December 2020.

Applicants who intend to leave the country during the given period must submit a request to obtain their passport along with a scan copy of the acknowledgement and the flight ticket via the Department’s emails; [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected]

The Department of Immigration and Emigration said that necessary advises in this regard will be communicated to the applicants via the same channel.

Applicants with further inquiries have been requested to contact the Department via its hotline 070- 7101050. (Colombo Gazette)