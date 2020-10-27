US Secretary of State arrives in Sri Lanka on key visit

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo arrived in Sri Lanka today on a 2-day official visit.

Pompeo’s visit comes on an invitation extended by his Sri Lankan counterpart, Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Speaking on Pompeo’s visit to Sri Lanka, Deputy Assistant Secretary Dean R. Thompson earlier said the top US Official will meet with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena to emphasize the US commitment to a strong, independent, and democratic Sri Lanka.

The US Secretary of State will raise concerns on China and also discuss issues related to human rights during his visit to Sri Lanka.

The discussions will also cover several areas of the multifaceted engagement between the two countries, Thompson added.

Meanwhile, the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) staged a protest opposite the US Embassy in Colombo today against Pompeo’s visit to Sri Lanka.

Issuing a statement, the JVP said the party strongly protests and condemns the efforts by the United States government to interfere with the independence and sovereignty of Sri Lanka.

Secretary of State Pompeo is the highest-level US dignitary to visit Sri Lanka during the tenure of US President Donald Trump. (Colombo Gazette)