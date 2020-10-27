Sri Lanka records its 3rd Covid death this month

Sri Lanka today recorded its third coronavirus related death this month.

This is also Sri Lanka’s 17th coronavirus death and fourth in 2 months.

The 17th victim has been identified as a 42-year-old man from Ja-Ela.

The man had died while receiving treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Mulleriyawa.

Sri Lanka recorded its 16th coronavirus related death on the 25th of October.

A 70-year-old man from Colombo -02 died while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

The 15th death, a 56-year-old heart patient from Kuliyapitiya, was reported the day before (24).

Meanwhile, the 14th coronavirus related death was reported the week before, where the victim was identified as a 50-year-old woman also from Kuliyapitiya.

A total of 8,413 coronavirus patients have been reported in Sri Lanka as of this morning.

According to the Health Ministry, 4,464 patients are under medical care, while 3,933 patients have completely recovered. (Colombo Gazette)