Seylan Bank SLT online bill payments now updated real-time

Seylan Bank, the Bank with a Heart has recently upgraded their SLT Online bill payments facility, further enhancing customer convenience. Customers who make their SLT Bill payments online for SLT Land Lines, Peo TV and Broadband services from any Seylan Bank payment platforms, which includes Mobile and Internet Banking, Kiosks and Branch network, now will instantaneously be reflected in the customers SLT account on a real-time basis. Eligible for all Seylan customers, this new service is hassle-free and convenient, further eradicating the need for customers to physically visit the SLT office to settle any urgent payments. Placing customer convenience at the heart of their operations, Seylan bank continues their commitment to offer financial products and services that offer the best value and banking experience.

