Rishad further remanded

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen was further remanded till the 10th of November by the Fort Magistrate’s Court today.

The Court issued the verdict after rejecting the bail application submitted by the All Ceylon Makkal Congress MP.

Bathiudeen was arrested by officers from the Criminal Investigations Department from a luxury apartment in Dehiwala on the on 19th of October.

He has been accused of violating the law, including Article 82 of the Presidential Elections Act, No. 15 of 1981 by misappropriating public funds to the tune of Rs. 9.5 million when he was the Minister of Industry and Commerce.

The former Minister was accused of misusing 222 buses belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) to transport IDPs from Puttalam to polling stations in Silavathurai, Mannar during the 2019 Presidential Election.

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera had earlier issued orders to the Police to obtain a warrant from court to arrest Bathiudeen. (Colombo Gazette)