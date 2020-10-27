Police say public violated quarantine regulations in Gampaha

Public in various areas in the Gampaha district are reported to have violated the quarantine regulations yesterday (26).

The quarantine curfew was relaxed from 08.00am to 10.00pm yesterday to enable residents of the Gampaha district to purchase essential goods and medicines.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that Police officers in Civil attire had observed that the public had violated quarantine regulations while shopping in various parts of the Gampaha district.

The largest number of quarantine violators were reported from the Kadawatha Town and the Police were compelled to take action against them, he said.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that 46 persons were arrested in the Kadawatha Town for failing to follow social distancing.

Seven vehicles were also seized by the Police for violating quarantine regulations in the Gampaha district yesterday (26).

A total of 1,122 suspects have been arrested and 163 vehicles have been taken into custody on charges of violating the quarantine regulations since the 4th of October.

DIG Ajith Rohana further said that the Police will file charges under the quarantine law and relevant provision of the Penal Code against the suspects.

Meanwhile, the quarantine curfew has been reimposed in the Gampaha district, and is currently in effect in 64 Police areas in the country.

The curfew is enforced in 15 Police areas in Colombo, 37 Police areas in Gampaha, 05 Police areas in Kuliyapitiya, 03 Police areas in Kalutara, and 04 Police areas of the Colombo suburb division, such as Welikada, Wllampitiya, Gothatuwa and Mulleriyawa. (Colombo Gazette)