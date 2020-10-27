PickMe to the frontline as the country battles 2nd wave

PickMe has again stepped up to assist authorities in containing the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. The Sri Lankan app based mobility solutions company has begun delivering essential items, groceries and prepared food to households in the heavily impacted Gampaha and Kalutara districts now under lockdown.

“We have permission to operate in two out of three police divisions in the Gampaha district i.e. the Negombo and Kelaniya areas, currently under curfew. We are seeing a high demand for our services especially in the delivery of prepared food,” says Isira Perera, COO, PickMe. He says the company has deployed over a thousand riders in these areas, and this too is insufficient as the demand is growing. “We believe this growing demand is a sign of people wanting to stay indoors and follow the lockdown rules because the fear of contracting this virus seems to have become very real in those areas.”

The riders and drivers of PickMe are following stringent hygiene protocols, and the company has insisted that their supplier partners and merchants follow suit in maintaining the high standards.

“We are working with the Ministry of Health and Security forces in following the guidelines issued by the authorities. The delivery drivers are following strict guidelines and they are monitored continuously. All our drivers undergo special training in how to conduct themselves to ensure their safety and the customer’s, prior to gaining their curfew passes. These physical training sessions held at our branch offices are closely supervised, and we have also introduced an in-app training program to ensure continuous knowledge sharing with our drivers,” says Isira Perera, COO, PickMe.

PickMe has also resumed supporting authorities with their contact tracing technology, to help them contain the spread and ensure the community is kept safe. Zulfer Jiffry, CEO of PickMe says, the essence of being a truly Sri Lankan company is to understand the needs of the people. “We helped with contact tracing successfully the first time the pandemic hit the country and this time too we will do our utmost in supporting the authorities in this manner.”

PickMe continues the partnerships they had during the first wave of the virus and are in collaboration with Sathosa, Litro Gas and several other large and small scale suppliers to deliver essentials and groceries to homes. The mobility solutions company does daily temperature checks on their drivers and delivery personnel, and a special feature is added to all their vehicles, where body temperature readings are visible to their riders, suppliers of goods, and end customers.