Over 540 people test positive for the coronavirus

Over 540 people tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday (Monday), the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said.

NOCPC said that a total of 541 people tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday.

Most of them are linked to the Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster and the Peliyagoda Fish Market.

The Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster rose to 4941 as of this morning.

Of them, 1041 people are employees of the Brandix factory while 3900 are close contacts.

Meanwhile, 7,682 PCR tests were conducted yesterday. NOCPC said that 458,518 PCR tests have been conducted in Sri Lanka so far. (Colombo Gazette)