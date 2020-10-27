Number of coronavirus related deaths in Sri Lanka increases to 19

Two more coronavirus related deaths were reported in Sri Lanka today, increasing the total death toll to 19.

The Ministry of Health said the two victims are a 19-year-old male from Keselwatte and an 87-year-old woman from Slave Island.

The two are reported to have died after being admitted to the Colombo National hospital.

PCR tests conducted on the victims had confirmed that the two individuals had contracted the coronavirus, the Health Ministry said.

This marks the third COVID-19 related death to be reported for today.

Earlier today, a 42-year-old man from Ja-Ela died while receiving treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Mulleriyawa, making it the first death to be reported for the day.

Prior to this, three deaths, the 14th, 15th, and 16th, related to the virus were reported earlier this month.

The victims were a 50-year-old woman from Kuliyapitiya, a 56-year-old heart patient also from Kuliyapitiya, and a 70-year-old man from Colombo -02 respectively. (Colombo Gazette)