Museums operating under CCF temporarily closed

All museums in Sri Lanka under the Central Cultural Fund (CCF) will be temporarily closed from today.

The Central Cultural Fund said all museums, including those in Polonnaruwa, Sigiriya, Kataragama, Galle, and Kandy, will remain closed until further notice.

The decision has been taken in light of the current coronavirus outbreak in the country, it added.

Meanwhile, no decision has been taken to close the National Museum of Colombo which falls under the purview of the Department of Archaeology.

This is the second instance in which some museums in the country are being closed due to the coronavirus.

Initially, all museums were closed following the ‘first wave’ of the coronavirus in March.

The Government later decided to reopen the museums for local tourists under strict health guidelines from July. (Colombo Gazette)