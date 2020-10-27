India name squads for Australia tour

Navdeep Saini could be in line for a Test debut after being named in squads for all three formats against Australia, while Varun Chakravarthy is set to make his India debut having been included in the T20I squad.

Notable by their absence from the squads are senior duo Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma, who are both being monitored closely by the BCCI medical team having sustained injuries which have stopped them participating in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). KL Rahul will fill in for Rohit as Virat Kohli’s deputy during the white-ball legs of the tour.