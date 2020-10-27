India name squads for Australia tour

Navdeep Saini could be in line for a Test debut after being named in squads for all three formats against Australia, while Varun Chakravarthy is set to make his India debut having been included in the T20I squad.
Notable by their absence from the squads are senior duo Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma, who are both being monitored closely by the BCCI medical team having sustained injuries which have stopped them participating in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). KL Rahul will fill in for Rohit as Virat Kohli’s deputy during the white-ball legs of the tour.
Saini has impressed since making his India debut against West Indies in August 2019, especially in the shortest format where he has taken 13 wickets at 18.07 in 10 games for India. The 27-year-old has a tidy, if unremarkable, first-class record, claiming 125 wickets at 28.30 in 45 matches, but has earned a spot in the squad for India’s four-match Test series in Australia. For Chakravarthy, this marks his first call-up to the national squad, having played just 20 professional matches. He made his T20 debut in last year’s IPL, and as of the squad announcement has returned 12 wickets in 11 games in IPL 2020 while going at an economy of 7.05.
The tour will consist of three T20Is, three ODIs and four Tests. The ODI series will form part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, while the Test series will see the sides battle for top spot in the ICC World Test Championship.
T20I squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy.
ODI squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.
Test squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohammad Siraj.