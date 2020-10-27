Hatton town declared an isolated area

The Hatton Town has been declared as an isolated area with immediate effect, the National operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 announced.

Head of the Centre Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the Hatton Town will remain an isolated area until further notice.

A decision was taken to isolate the area as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, he said.

Last week, fish stalls in the Hatton Town were temporarily closed after two individuals from a fish stall had visited the Peliyagoda fish market, where a new coronavirus cluster has been detected.

A quarantine curfew is currently in force in over 56 Police areas in the country.

The quarantine curfew is already in effect in five Police areas of Kuliyapitiya, 33 Police areas of Gampaha, a number of Police areas in the Colombo district, and three Police areas in the Kalutara district.

In addition, a quarantine curfew has also been imposed in the Wellampitiya, Mulleriyawa, and Gothatuwa areas. (Colombo Gazette)