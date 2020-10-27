Grocery stores to open in curfew areas on selected days

Grocery stores and pharmacies have been permitted to operate on selected days in curfew imposed areas, the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) announced.

Head of the NOCPC Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said essential goods outlets and pharmacies will be allowed to operate on Mondays and Thursdays in the Gampaha and Kalutara districts.

The outlets will be allowed to operate on Tuesdays and Fridays in the Colombo and Kurunegala districts.

Grocery stores and pharmacies have been permitted to function from 08.00am to 10.00pm during the assigned period, he added.

The quarantine curfew was relaxed from 08.00am to 10.00pm in the Gampaha district yesterday, to enable residents to purchase essential goods. (Colombo Gazette)