Government confident islandwide lockdown will not be required

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Government is confident an islandwide lockdown will not be required to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Cabinet co-spokesman Dr. Ramesh Pathirana said that the Government is looking at managing the situation without enforcing an islandwide lockdown.

He told reporters today that the public have been urged to limit their movements in areas where there is no curfew.

The Government also insisted it has nothing to hide on concerns if there is or isn’t a community spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Ramesh Pathirana said that the Government follows the advise given by the health authorities.

He said that the health authorities maintain there is still no community spread of the virus in Sri Lanka as all patients are linked to a particular cluster.

Dr. Ramesh Pathirana said that if the health authorities say there is a community spread then the Government will accept it.

“We always follow the advise of the health authorities,” he said.

Dr. Ramesh Pathirana added that the virus is spreading at a faster rate this time around and that is why the public have been urged to take extra precautions. (Colombo Gazette)