Dr. Asela Gunawardena appointed new Health Services DG

Dr. Asela Gunawardena has been appointed as the new Director General of Health Services.

Prior to the appointment he was serving as the Director of the Kalubowila Colombo South Teaching Hospital.

Dr. Asela Gunawardena replaces Dr. Anil Jasinghe who was made Environment Secretary several weeks back.

The opposition and the general public kept questioning the Government’s delay to appoint a new Director General of Health Services.

Questions had also been raised over the decision to remove Dr. Anil Jasinghe after he was seen as doing a good job in the fight against the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)