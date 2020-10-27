Dialog Axiata’s Genie partners with WEBXPAY

Powered by Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, Genie, Sri Lanka’s first PCI-DSS-certified payment app, has partnered with WEBXPAY to further scale their reach to over 1,400 merchants to provide a simple and secure payment checkout via Genie.

Dialog Axiata has been in the forefront of Fintech products since 2012, and Genie has seen their efforts reach new heights in financial inclusivity. Genie has won two gold awards for ‘Most Popular Electronic Payment Product (Fintech)’ and ‘Best Mobile Application for Retailer Payments’ at the LankaPay Technnovation Awards 2019 and two awards for ‘Best Disruptor’ and ‘Best Start-up Product’ at the SLASSCOM Innovation Awards 2019.

A well-known payment aggregator platform in Sri Lanka, WEBXPAY was established by a small group of developers which, in a span of 4 years, has grown to cater to over 1,400 clients. They attribute their success to working in synergy with other companies, ensuring that they get the most out of the e-Commerce solution they provide via their Internet Payment Gateway (IPG). WEBXPAY’s CEO Omar Sahib believes that their company’s vision is to achieve growth by acquiring and servicing 35,000 SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) over the next 5 years.

As a result of this partnership, end users will have to simply sign in and pay instead of entering their card details at every checkout, giving them a simple, secure and quick payment checkout experience. Whilst browsing through the desktop, customers will have a revolutionary scan and pay experience as they merely have to authenticate via their smartphone in order to authorize the payment.

“This mutually beneficial relationship will provide Genie users an opportunity to make purchases amongst an array of over 1,400 merchants and the ability to pay using their preferred payment mode.” said Gimali Soysa, Chief Manager, Fintech- Dialog Digital Services.

Speaking on the partnership with Genie, Omar Sahib, CEO, WEBXPAY said “Our merchants, will now have more freedom to use an array of payment options via Genie and we will also be able to attract new merchants through this synergy”