CMC health instructors test positive

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Nine health instructors from the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) have contracted the coronavirus.

CMC Regional Epidemiologist Dr. Dinuka Guruge told Colombo Gazette that the officers were attached to the Public Health Department of the CMC.

The nine officers were engaged in duties related to creating awareness on the coronavirus, such as briefing and handing out leaflets to associates of confirmed patients.

Dr. Guruge said the nine CMC health instructors had contracted the virus while dealing with associates of patients identified from the Peliyagoda fish market cluster.

She further clarified that no medical officers of the CMC have contracted the virus while engaging in duties involving confirmed patients or their associates.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Inspectors Association also confirmed that none of its officers engaged in COVID duties in the Gampaha district have contracted the virus yet.

PHI Secretary M. Balsuriya told Colombo Gazette that a number of its PHI officers and nurses from the Gampaha Medical Officer of Health Division are engaged in collecting PCR samples from patients and associates of those linked to the Peliyagoda cluster.

However, no PHI officer or nurse has been confirmed to have contracted the virus as yet, he added. (Colombo Gazette)