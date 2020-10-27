Children’s ward of Kalawana Base Hospital closed

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The children’s ward of the Kalawana Base hospital has been temporarily closed over Covid fears.

Secretary to the Public Health Inspectors (PHI) Association M Balasuriya told Colombo Gazette that the father of a doctor in charge of the ward had recently tested positive for COVID-19 in Ja-Ela.

As the doctor is reported to have visited the children’s ward a few days prior to the detection, it has been temporarily closed from today as a precautionary measure.

Balasuriya further said that the doctor has now been placed in quarantine, while the hospital management has commenced contact tracing. (Colombo Gazette)