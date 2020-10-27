Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to US Supreme Court

The new justice is the third appointed by the Republican president, after Neil Gorsuch in 2017 and Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

The federal appeals court judge from Indiana fills the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon who died last month

President Trump, just returned from campaigning in Pennsylvania, presided over Justice Barrett’s swearing-in ceremony on Monday night.

Mr Trump said: “This is a momentous day for America, for the United States constitution and for the fair and impartial rule of law.”

He added: “She is one of our nation’s most brilliant legal scholars and she will make an outstanding justice on the highest court in our land.”

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative, administered the oath of office to his new colleague.

Justice Barrett said afterwards: “A judge declares independence not only from the Congress and the president, but also from the private beliefs that might otherwise move her.

“The judicial oath captures the essence of the judicial duty: the rule of law must always control.”