Video shows cops assaulting young man with sticks

A video circulating on social media shows policemen assaulting a young man using wooden sticks.

The date stamp on the video shows 24 October 2020 but it is not clear where the incident took place.

The video seems to show policemen raiding a location where some young men had been in a three-wheeler.

Commentary associated with the video on social media indicates the video was off a CCTV camera located in an area where there was a quarantine curfew.

The policemen seem to be attempting to arrest the young men for violating the curfew and assault them with sticks before most of them flee.

One youth is however captured and is seen in the video being hit with a stick and repeatedly slapped by a policeman.

However the authenticity of the video has not yet been verified. (Colombo Gazette)