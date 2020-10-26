UNP tells SLMC to reveal deal with MR

The United National Party (UNP) today urged the members of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) to reveal the details of the agreement they reached with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa prior to the vote on the 20th Amendment.

The SLMC which opposed the Government at the 2020 General-Election on the grounds that the policies of the Government was detrimental to the wellbeing of the Muslims in Sri Lanka, have struck a deal with the Government behind closed doors, the UNP said in a statement.

Daily Mirror had today quoted SLMC Deputy Leader H.M.M. Harees as saying that several key issues were discussed between the four SLMC MPs who backed the 20th Amendment and the Prime Minister and senior Government members before the vote.

He had said that the issues discussed were related to the Muslim community.

However, he said that most matters could not be revealed to the media as it was “sensitive”.

The UNP noted that the SLMC chose to disregard the democratic values which were upheld by the 19th Amendment by supporting the 20th Amendment.

“The Muslim voters have once again been deceived by their elected representatives. It is unethical and irresponsible for the SLMC to refuse to divulge information regarding the agreement they have come to with the Prime Minister. Their silence on this issue is a sign that they have struck a deal which does not benefit the Muslims of Sri Lanka,” the UNP said.

The UNP said the interests of the Muslims in Sri Lanka are best served by the UNP which upholds the Sri Lankan identity, not by parties based on ethnicities-religions. (Colombo Gazette)