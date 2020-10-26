Seven children, three mothers test positive for coronavirus

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Seven children and three mothers admitted to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children in Colombo have tested positive for COVID-19.

Director of the hospital Dr. G. Wijesuriya told Colombo Gazette that the detections were made after PCR tests were conducted yesterday and today.

The infected patients have been identified as associates of patients detected within the Peliyagoda fish market cluster.

Dr. Wijesuriya added that measures are being taken to transfer the group of patients to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) in Mulleriyawa. (Colombo Gazette)