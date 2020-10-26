Playing cards or sports with neighbours in curfew areas prohibited

By Easwaran Rutnam

Playing cards or any sport as a group with neighbours in areas where a curfew has been enforced is banned, the Police said today.

Police spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that the quarantine curfew has been enforced in 64 Police divisions as of this morning (Monday).

This includes 37 Police divisions in the Gampaha District, 5 Police divisions in Kuliyapitiya, 15 Police divisions in Colombo, 3 police divisions in Kalutara, as well as the Wellampitiya, Gothatuwa, Mulleriyawa and Welikada Police divisions.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that a number of people have been arrested in these areas and several vehicles have also been seized for violating the quarantine curfew.

The Police spokesman said that apart from the main roads, the public cannot gather even along side lanes or streets in areas where a curfew has been enforced.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that playing cards or any sport with neighbours or outsiders in curfew areas is prohibited.

He also said that wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing is mandatory in all parts of the country.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that it has been noticed that is some markets, social distancing is not maintained.

He said that strict action will be taken against anyone failing to follow the health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)