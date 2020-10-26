Opposition demands transparency on Covid fund

By Easwaran Rutnam

The opposition today demanded transparency on the Covid fund opened by the Government.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Mayantha Dissanayake said the Government must inform Parliament how much has been collected through the fund.

The Covid fund known as the Itukama Project was launched by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to support and strengthen activities aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 as well as related social welfare programmes.

The fund was established with a donation of Rs 100 million from the President’s Fund. The fund was created to address the critical healthcare needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and improve Sri Lanka’s long term preparedness for health emergencies.

“We need to know what happened to the fund. The details must be revealed to the public and Parliament,” Dissanayake told reporters today.

Dissanayake also said that an investigation must be conducted to find the main source behind the second coronavirus wave in Sri Lanka.

He said that if Brandix is responsible for the second wave then legal action must be taken against them and they must be forced to pay compensation. (Colombo Gazette)