The Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster continues to rise, with a total of 4,400 patients being reported as of this morning.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said that among the patients, 1,041 are employees of the Brandix apparel factory in Minuwangoda.

The remaining 3,359 patients are relatives and close associates of the employees linked to the cluster.

The Ministry of Health, which has conducted 450,836 PCR tests so far in Sri Lanka, conducted 9,189 PCR tests yesterday alone.

Following the tests, a total of 351 patients were detected within the last 24-hours ending at 06.00am today.

The NOCPC said three patients are returnees from overseas and the remaining 348 patients are locals detected in various parts of Sri Lanka.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in Sri Lanka now stands at 7,872.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said 4,054 patients are under medical care and 3,803 patients have been discharged after complete recovery.

Nearly 8,421 persons are undergoing quarantine in 73 Military-operated quarantine centres across the country.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 in Sri Lanka rose to 16 yesterday following the death of a 70-year-old man from Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)