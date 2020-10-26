Lawyers in Panadura and Kalutara temporarily withdraw from court proceedings

Lawyers in Panadura and Kalutara have decided to temporarily withdraw from court proceedings as a result of the coronavirus.

The BAR Association of Panadura has decided to suspend all operations from today (26) till the 01st of November 2020.

The Association has also instructed all its members to refrain from engaging in work at their offices during the said period.

Issuing a statement, the Association said that the decision was taken after an individual who had attended court proceedings on the 16th of October had tested positive for COVID-19.

Following the detection, the BAR Association of Panadura has taken measures to help curtail the spread of the virus among all judges, court staff, and public who attended the court proceedings.

The Bar Association is also set to provide alternative dates to individuals with court proceedings scheduled between the 26th of October and 1st of November 2020.

Meanwhile, the Bar Association of Kalutara has announced that all operations will be suspended from today (26) till the 06th of November 2020.

Issuing a statement, the Association said that the decision has been taken after a client that had attended court proceedings had tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

A lawyer attached to the Kalutara BAR Association has been placed in isolation after coming into contact with the infected client.

The Association further said that alternative dates will be announced for individuals scheduled with court proceedings during this period. (Colombo Gazette)