Government MPs claim did not sign petition seeking Duminda’s release

By Indika Sri Aravinda

A number of Government Parliamentarians denied reports that they had signed a petition seeking a Presidential pardon on jailed politician Duminda Silva.

Government Parliamentarians Keheliya Rambukwella, Mahinda Amaraweera, Vidura Wickremanayake and Wimalaweera Dissanayake and Suren Raghavan said that they have not signed such a petition.

The MPs told Colombo Gazette that such a petition was not presented to them for their signature and that they are not aware of such a move either.

There were reports that ruling party Parliamentarians have signed a petition seeking a Presidential pardon for Duminda Silva.

According to reports, the petition is to be presented to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Duminda Silva was, on September 8, 2016, sentenced to death by the High Court for the murder of politician Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra. (Colombo Gazette)