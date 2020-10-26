Galle Face Hotel employees test negative

Employees of the Galle Face Hotel in Colombo who were placed in self-isolation over coronavirus fears have tested negative.

Issuing a statement, the Galle Face Hotel said a group of employees were instructed to undergo self-isolation at their residences after it was found they had visited the Peliyagoda fish market recently.

However, the hotel was informed by health authorities today that the results of PCR tests conducted on the group had returned negative.

The Galle face Hotel said the management has already taken further steps to enforce the rigorous disinfection of the entirety of the hotel’s premises.

The hotel further said it will also ensure that as a precautionary measure, its staff is subject to proactive PCR tests on a regular basis.

Full operations at the hotel will resume, while the management will remain in consultation with the health authorities, it added. (Colombo Gazette)