Family members of coronavirus patients to be home quarantined in future

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

First contacts, including family members, of people who test positive for the coronavirus will be home quarantined and not taken to quarantine centers from today (26).

Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette that first contacts of confirmed patients will have to strictly adhere to the advice of health authorities during this period.

They will be instructed to remain indoors until a PCR test is conducted and the result is received.

The decision to quarantine family members of confirmed patients at their residences was taken, after it was brought to attention that many people were facing difficulties in leaving their homes due to responsibilities towards their elderly parents and pets, he said.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that random PCR tests will continue to be conducted across the country, along with tests being taken with regard to those connected to the Minuwangoda and Peliyagoda clusters. (Colombo Gazette)