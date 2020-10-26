Delivery services permitted to operate in curfew areas

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Delivery services have been permitted to operate in areas where a curfew has been enforced, the National operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said.

Head of the NOCPC, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette that the management of delivery services of essential items have been instructed to operate with minimum staff.

They have also been instructed to strictly adhere to quarantine regulations.

A quarantine curfew is currently enforced in 64 Police areas after the detection of new coronavirus clusters.

The curfew has been enforced in 37 Police divisions in the Gampaha District, 5 Police divisions in Kuliyapitiya, 15 Police divisions in Colombo, 3 police divisions in Kalutara, as well as the Wellampitiya, Gothatuwa, Mulleriyawa and Welikada Police divisions.

At present leading supermarkets, including Keels, Cargills and Glomark have the option of ordering goods online. (Colombo Gazette)