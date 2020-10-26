Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka accuses US of interference

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka has accused the United States (US) of interfering in the relations between China and Sri Lanka.

In a statement issued today, the Embassy noted that on 22nd October, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Dean Thompson openly instigated and interfered in China-Sri Lanka relations during a press briefing on Secretary Pompeo’s upcoming visit, and even urged Sri Lanka “to make difficult but necessary decisions” on its foreign relations.

The Chinese Embassy said that the comments made by Dean Thompson is a blatant violation of diplomatic protocols.

“On the next day, the Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry has responded strongly and stressed that the remarks of the US official were filled with Cold War mentality and hegemonistic mindset doomed to fail, which fully exposed the consistent US practice of arbitrarily interfering in other countries’ domestic and foreign policies and forcing small and medium-sized countries to choose sides,” the Chinese Embassy said.

The Embassy said that people of China and Sri Lanka have a history of friendly exchanges for nearly two thousand years and have enough wisdom to handle relations with each other and do not need a third party to dictate.

“Even before the two countries established diplomatic relations with each other in the 1950s, we broke through the US blockade and sanctions, and signed the historical Rubber-Rice Pact. Today in the 21st century, it is more impossible for the two countries to succumb to the coercion of any external forces,” the Embassy said.

The Embassy also noted that as a sincere friend of the Sri Lankan people, China is happy to see the island developing healthy relations with other countries.

“However, we are firmly opposed to the United States taking the opportunity of the State Secretary’s visit to sow and interfere in China-Sri Lanka relations, and to coerce and bully Sri Lanka. It is hoped that the United States will face up to the just calls of the international community, face up to the popular base of China-Sri Lanka relations, face up to the real needs of the Sri Lankan people, “make difficult but necessary decisions,” and correct the ugly practices of arbitrarily interfering in other countries’ domestic and foreign affairs,” the Embassy said.

The Embassy also questioned the decision by the United States to send a large delegation and batches of advance teams to Sri Lanka ahead of Pompeo’s visit. (Colombo Gazette)