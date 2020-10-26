Basil silent on claims he will enter Parliament

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Former Minister Basil Rajapaksa refused to respond to reports that he will be entering Parliament in the near future.

There is strong speculation the 20th Amendment to the Constitution is to be used to create the path for Basil Rajapaksa to enter Parliament.

However, when contacted by Colombo Gazette Rajapaksa refused to comment on the matter saying time will tell.

He was of the opinion that the importance of the 20th Amendment should not be taken away by saying it is being used to bring him to Parliament.

There is speculation Basil Rajapaksa, a dual citizen, will be brought to Parliament through the National List and one of the current National List MPs will resign.

The dual citizenship clause included in the 20th Amendment to the Constitution was passed in Parliament last week.

Opposition Parliamentarian Nalin Bandara told Parliament last week the 20th Amendment has been drafted just to allow Basil Rajapaksa to enter Parliament.

He said that in future there might be US and Chinese citizens who will be appointed to Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)