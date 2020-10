Passenger bus and train operations have been cancelled or restricted in a number of areas as a result of the curfew.

Passenger buses will only operate to the nearest town to an area where a curfew has been enforced.

Trains operating along the main line as well as the Kelani Valley and Puttalam lines jave been cancelled.

However, special trains will operate to assist the students sitting for the G.C.E. Advanced Level examinations. (Colombo Gazette)