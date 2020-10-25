Sri Lanka records its 16th coronavirus related death

Sri Lanka today recorded its 16th coronavirus related death, the Government said.

A 70-year-old man died while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

The man is a resident of Colombo 2 and had been at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

He was admitted to hospital on 23rd October.

Just yesterday Sri Lanka recorded its 15th coronavirus related death. The victim was a 56-year-old heart patient from Kuliyapitiya.

Also last week Sri Lanka recorded its 14th coronavirus related death.

A 50-year-old woman from Kuliyapitiya died while receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

The woman had reportedly been suffering from pneumonia and a heart condition at the time she contracted the virus.

Sri Lanka recorded its 13th coronavirus related death on 14th September.

The deceased was a 60-year old man who had served as a seaman.

He died while receiving treatment at the Chilaw Base Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)