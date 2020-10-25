Quarantine curfew to be lifted in Payagala, Beruwala, and Aluthgama

The quarantine curfew imposed in the Payagala, Beruwala and Aluthgama areas in the Kalutara district will be lifted tomorrow (26).

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said the curfew will be lifted at 05.00am.

Head of the NOCPC Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette that the curfew will not be extended thereafter.

There is no necessity to continue the curfew in the three areas as of now, he said.

A quarantine curfew was imposed in the Beruwala, Payagala and Aluthgama areas on Friday (23) until tomorrow (26) due to a spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)