Police forced to divert attention to battle fake news

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Police have been forced to divert attention to battle fake news, the Police said.

Police spokesman, DIG Ajith Rohana said that apart from dealing with the coronavirus, the Police have been given an additional task of dealing with fake news.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that Police officers deployed to deal with matters related to the coronavirus and other crimes have to now deal with fake news.

He urged the public not to spread fake news and warned that legal action will be taken against such individuals.

A news spread earlier that a curfew has been declared in the Bambalapitiya and Wellawatta areas.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the news was fake and an investigation had been launched to identify the source of the fake news. (Colombo Gazette)