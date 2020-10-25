Over 360 new coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka

Over 360 new coronavirus patients were detected in Sri Lanka yesterday (Saturday), the military said.

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID 19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said that 368 people were detected with the virus over a 24 hour period ending at 6am today.

NOCPCO said that the Minuwangoda coronavirus cluster rose to 4052 as of this morning.

Of the 4052 coronavirus patients linked to the Minuwangoda cluster, 1041 people are employees of the Minuwangoda Brandix factory while 3011 are close contacts.

NOCPCO said that 8066 PCR tests were carried out in Sri Lanka yesterday (Saturday).

Meanwhile, the Army said that there are 8158 people in 74 quarantine centers operated by the military as of today.

The Army also said that as of today a total of 57,221 people have completed the quarantine process and have returned home. (Colombo Gazette)