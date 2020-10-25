Oman Air resumes scheduled flights to Colombo

Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, will provide scheduled service to Kuwait, Bahrain and Colombo, effective 25 October, and increase frequency to destinations in Oman.

The airline will operate 2 weekly flights to Kuwait, 2 to Bahrain and 2 to Colombo, Oman Air said in a statement.

Oman Air will also increase flight frequency to cities including Salalah, with 3 daily round-trip flights; Khasab, with 6 weekly & Duqm, with 6 weekly flights.

Guests are encouraged to visit omanair.com, call the airline’s Call Centre and offices or travel agents for additional information about these flights and related travel requirements.

Oman Air said it will maintain its comprehensive safety program throughout all elements of the travel journey to ensure that guests fly confidently.

Masks are required when guests are on board the aircraft and in Oman’s airports. Distancing is maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day. Cabin crew all wear a full set of personal protective equipment, meal service has been modified to further ensure safety and a number of other steps have been taken to ensure that the airline’s guests and crew are safe at all times.

Guests who are planning to travel to Muscat should visit the Civil Aviation Authority website, paca.gov.om, to ensure they are prepared to comply with requirements to enter the Sultanate.

Guests departing from Oman should also ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements and requirements during their flights, which are provided at omanair.com, and ensure they are aware of official requirements to enter their destination country. (Colombo Gazette)