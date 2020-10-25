Officials decide to continue with curfew in Payagala, Beruwala, and Aluthgama

The quarantine curfew imposed in the Payagala, Beruwala and Aluthgama areas in the Kalutara district, which was to be lifted tomorrow (26) will now continue until further notice.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said the curfew will not be lifted at 05.00am tomorrow as earlier announced.

Head of the NOCPC Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette that the curfew will continue until further notice.

A quarantine curfew was imposed in the Beruwala, Payagala and Aluthgama areas on Friday (23) until tomorrow (26) due to a spread of the coronavirus.

The Army had announced today that the curfew will be lifted tomorrow (Monday).

However, the Army now says the curfew will continue until further notice. (Colombo Gazette)