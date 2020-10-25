Health Ministry insists no evidence Covid can transmit via cooked fish

The Ministry of Health has affirmed that there is no scientific evidence that coronavirus is transmitted through well-cooked fish.

Issuing a statement, the Ministry said that on the theoretical basis that the virus can be found on any surface, the public have been requested to refrain from touching their face while preparing fish for storage or cooking.

They have also been instructed to thoroughly wash their hands and utensils used for preparation of fish.

The Ministry of Health further said that the baseless closure of fish markets is not necessary, and they may continue to operate following the provided health measures, such as wearing of face masks, social distancing, and hand washing. (Colombo Gazette)