Food distribution outlets, pharmacies in Gampaha to open tomorrow

All essential food distribution centres and pharmacies will be permitted to operate in curfew imposed areas in the Gampaha district tomorrow (26).

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said the outlets will be allowed to operate from 8.00am – 10.00pm.

The quarantine curfew imposed in the Gampaha district will be relaxed to enable residents to purchase essential goods.

All private and public banks will also be permitted to operate during this period, while bank employees have been requested to use their Office identity cards as curfew pass.

The NOCPC added that the quarantine curfew will thereafter continue until further notice.

A quarantine curfew was initially declared in 19 Police areas in the Gampaha district due to a spread in the coronavirus.

It was later extended to the entire Gampaha district on Wednesday (21) until 05.00am tomorrow (26). (Colombo Gazette)